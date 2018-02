Revelan que Esteban Loaiza tenía medio millón de dólares en cocaína

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2007, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers' Esteban Loaiza throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning of a baseball game in Phoenix. Former Major League Baseball pitcher Esteban Loaiza has been arrested in California on suspicion of smuggling cocaine and heroin. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says Loaiza was booked into jail Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, evening and held in lieu of $200,000 bail. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, file) Foto: AP