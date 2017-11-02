Este peluche paso una divertida noche tras ser olvidado por su dueña

La ahijada de este hombre pensó que necesitaba un amigo después de que se mudara solo a su nueva casa, así que le hizo un gran favor y le dejó su peluche favorito para que lo cuidara mientras se acomodaba.
El peluche se llama Mashimaro, y es un popular dibujo animado coreano.
El solitario padrino y Mashimaro se hicieron amigos, como muestra un reciente álbum de fotos en el que se ve al peluche pasándoselo bien en su hogar temporal.
Aunque probablemente este hombre soltero está buscando a alguien que se quede en su casa un tiempo más largo, estamos seguros de que Mashimaro le hizo buena compañía.
Aquí debajo puedes ver lo bien que se lo pasaron.
Primero tomó una siesta
https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/godfather-stuffed-animal-adventure-59eee427dbc09__700.jpg
Despertó a media noche para leer un poco
https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/godfather-stuffed-animal-adventure-59eee429e5b96__700.jpg
Por la mañana tomó un baño
https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/godfather-stuffed-animal-adventure-59eee42e67590__700.jpg
Y tubo algo de frío
https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/godfather-stuffed-animal-adventure-59eee430524e6__700.jpg
Para olvidar el frío decidió desayunar
https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/godfather-stuffed-animal-adventure-59eee43325c04__700.jpg
¡Cuidado!
https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/godfather-stuffed-animal-adventure-59eee434eb17d__700.jpg
Por la tarde tuvo más hambre
https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/godfather-stuffed-animal-adventure-59eee439186d5__700.jpg
Pero no encontró nada y tuvo que cocinar
https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/godfather-stuffed-animal-adventure-59eee43d1f736__700.jpg
Paso momentos muy duros sin su dueña
https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/godfather-stuffed-animal-adventure-59eee4420cf4a__700.jpg
Y terminó su día navegando por internet
https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/godfather-stuffed-animal-adventure-59eee44c11bf9__700.jpg
Fuente:BOREDPANDA.ES
