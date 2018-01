EU: Mujer muere tras accidentarse cuando iba en camino a dar a luz al hospital

Police: Baby delivered after fatal Skowhegan crash dies at hospital - Gage Weeks, the son of Desiree Strout and Harry Weeks, of Canaan, died Thursday after he was delivered by emergency Caesarean section at Redington-Fairview General Hospital on Monda... https://t.co/KZxrrn6QQv

ICYMI: Those who knew Desiree Strout say she would go the extra mile for anyone, now they're trying to do the same for the family she leaves behind.https://t.co/7VIlOL7HR7