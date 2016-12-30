Diego Luna será presentador en los Globos de Oro

En el listado destacan el mexicano, Diego Luna; la colombiana, Sofía Vergara, y la intérprete de origen latino, Zoe Saldaña.
We are delighted to announce @goldiehawn, @jdmorgan, and @diegoluna_ as presenters for the 74th Golden Globe Awards! pic.twitter.com/q84T0lgi6g— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 30 de diciembre de 2016
EXCLUSIVE! We can announce that @themandymoore and @zoesaldana will be presenters at the Golden Globe Awards Jan 8! pic.twitter.com/UJFLShdgRN— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 30 de diciembre de 2016
Otras de las estrellas que participarán entregando estos galardones son Drew Barrymore, Steve Carell, Pryanka Chopra, Matt Damon, Nicole Kidman y Mandy Moore.
Así como Sylvester Stallone, Timothy Olyphant, Reese Witherpoon, entre otros.
We can also announce that @brielarson and @sofiavergara will be presenting at this year’s Golden Globes! More presenter announcements soon! pic.twitter.com/sdb78ef53I— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 30 de diciembre de 2016
We are pleased to announce @DrewBarrymore, Matt Damon, @violadavis, and @MiloVentimiglia as presenters at the 74th Golden Globe Awards! pic.twitter.com/gzjEgRWBfx— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 30 de diciembre de 2016
Este año, las cintas más nominadas con “La La Land”, con siete candidaturas, y “The People v. O.J. Simpson”, con cinco.
Además, Meryl Streep recibirá el premio Cecil B. DeMille en reconocimiento a su trayectoria.
We're also pleased to announce Timothy Olyphant, Justin Theroux, and @priyankachopra as presenters for the 74th Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/7n57woZ2EJ— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 30 de diciembre de 2016
We are proud to announce @LauraDern, Sienna Miller, @amyschumer, and @RWitherspoon as presenters at the 74th Golden Globe Awards! pic.twitter.com/C3YeOoMjx0— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 30 de diciembre de 2016
We are pleased to announce Nicole Kidman, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, & @TheSlyStallone as presenters at the 74th Golden Globe Awards! pic.twitter.com/JIAjK17seN— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 30 de diciembre de 2016
Primera lista:
Drew Barrymore
Steve Carell
Priyanka Chopra
Matt Damon
Viola Davis
Laura Dern
Goldie Hawn
Anna Kendrick
Nicole Kidman
Brie Larson
Diego Luna
Sienna Miller
Mandy Moore
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Timothy Olyphant
Chris Pine
Eddie Redmayne
Zoe Saldana
Amy Schumer
Sylvester Stallone
Justin Theroux
Milo Ventimiglia
Sofia Vergara
Reese Witherspoon