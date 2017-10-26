(AP )

Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana en algunos países de las Américas y España.



ARGENTINA

1.- “Mi gente” - J Balvin y Willy William

2.- “Robarte un beso” - Carlos Vives con Sebastián Yatra

3.- “Hey DJ” - CNCO con Yandel

4.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee con Justin Bieber

5.- “Remiendo al corazón” - Ricardo Arjona

6.- “Una na” - Lali

7.- “Loco enamorado” - Abraham Mateo

8.- "Báilame" - Nacho

9.- “Lo digo” - Carlos Rivera

10.- "Como tú" - Luciano Pereyra

(Fuente: Radio Disney)



CHILE

1.- “Mayores” - Becky G con Bad Bunny

2.- "Báilame" - Nacho

3.- “Sign of the Times” - Harry Styles

4.- “Mi gente” - J Balvin y Willy William

5.- “Bonita” - J Balvin con Jowell & Randy

6.- "Me rehúso" - Danny Ocean

7.- “Qué va” - Alex Sensation y Ozuna

8.- “Kryppy Kush” - Farruko con Bad Bunny y Rvssian

9.- “Attention” - Charlie Puth

10.- “3 AM” - Jesse & Joy con Gente de Zona

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)



COLOMBIA

1.- “Tired” - Alan Walker con Gavin James

2.- “New Rules” - Dua Lipa

3.- “Instruction” - Jax Jones con Demi Lovato y Stefflon Don

4.- “Versace on the Floor” - Bruno Mars

5.- “Feel It Still” - Portugal. The Man

6.- “Slow Hands” - Niall Horan

7.- “Strip That Down” - Liam Payne con Quavo

8.- “Attention” - Charlie Puth

9.- “Havana” - Camila Cabello con Young Thug

10.- “No Promises” - Cheat Codes con Demi Lovato

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)



ESPAÑA

1.- “Mi gente” - J Balvin y Willy William

2.- “What About Us” - P!nk

3.- "No vaya a ser" - Pablo Alborán

4.- “OK” - Robin Schulz con James Blunt

5.- “Look What You Made Me Do” - Taylor Swift

6.- “New Rules” - Dua Lipa

7.- “Feel It Still” - Portugal. The Man

8.- “Saturno” - Pablo Alborán

9.- “Friends” - Justin Bieber con BloodPop

10.- “Galway Girl” - Ed Sheeran

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)



ESTADOS UNIDOS

1.- “Mi gente” - J Balvin y Willy William

2.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee con Justin Bieber

3.- “Escápate conmigo” - Wisin con Ozuna

4.- “Felices los 4” - Maluma

5.- “Mayores” - Becky G con Bad Bunny

6.- "Báilame" - Nacho

7.- “Corrido de Juanito” - Calibre 50

8.- “Bonita” - J Balvin, Jowell & Randy

9.- “Criminal” - Natti Natasha con Ozuna

10.- “Ahora me llama” - Karol FG con Bad Bunny

(Fuente: Revista Billboard)



MÉXICO

1.- “Perro fiel” - Shakira con Nicky Jam

2.- “Friends” - Justin Bieber con BloodPop

3.- “3 AM” - Jesse & Joy con Gente de Zona

4.- “Robarte un beso” - Carlos Vives con Sebastián Yatra

5.- “Optimista” - Caloncho

6.- “New Rules” - Dua Lipa

7.- “Una lady como tú” - Manuel Turizo

8.- “Look What You Made Me Do” - Taylor Swift

9.- “Mi buen amor” - Mon Laferte con Bunbury

10.- “Mi gente” - J Balvin y Willy William

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)



VENEZUELA

1.- “Como un ángel” - Sergioandré con Víctor Drija

2.- “Secreto” - El Potro Álvarez con Ozuna

3.- “La última vez” - Gustavo Elis

4.- “Quédate conmigo” - Chyno Miranda con Wisin y Gente de Zona

5.- “Qué va” - Jonathan Moly

6.- “Si me das” - Guaco

7.- “Podemos ser más” - Aran con Los Cadillacs

8.- “Mía” - Gabo Parisi

9.- “Si te vuelvo a ver” - Melodía Perfecta

10.- “Completa” - Corina Smith

(Fuente: Record Report)