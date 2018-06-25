Muere Richard Harrison, de 'El precio de la historia', a los 77 años

"Era mi héroe y tuve suerte de tener un "Viejo" muy genial como mi padre", escribió Rick en su publicación.
Harrison dijo que a través del programa Pawn Stars su padre tocó las vidas de las personas de todo el mundo, enseñándoles el valor de amar a su familia y el trabajo duro.
"Valoramos los pensamientos y oraciones de todos y pedimos se nos proporcione algo de privacidad en este momento", indicó.
A través de su página de Facebook la tienda también lanzó un comunicado.
"El equipo de 'Gold & Silver Pawn' y la familia de 'El precio de la historia' lamenta su pérdida. Será recordado como el mejor padre, abuelo y bisabuelo que podrías tener; por su familia y fans como el a veces gruñón (siempre amoroso, no obstante), a veces hilarante y voz de la razón absoluta en el programa de televisión de History 'El precio de la historia'", añadieron.
Richard Benjamin ‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved. He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over. He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him. He lived a very full life and through the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’ touched the lives of people all over, teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time.