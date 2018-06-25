Muere Richard Harrison, de 'El precio de la historia', a los 77 años

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO(El Universal)

Richard Harrison, conocido como "The Old Man" en el programa Pawn Stars (El precio de la historia, en español), murió este lunes a los 77 años de edad, informó su hijo, Rick Harrison, a través de Instagram."Era mi héroe y tuve suerte de tener un "Viejo" muy genial como mi padre", escribió Rick en su publicación.Harrison dijo que a través del programa Pawn Stars su padre tocó las vidas de las personas de todo el mundo, enseñándoles el valor de amar a su familia y el trabajo duro."Valoramos los pensamientos y oraciones de todos y pedimos se nos proporcione algo de privacidad en este momento", indicó.A través de su página de Facebook la tienda también lanzó un comunicado."El equipo de 'Gold & Silver Pawn' y la familia de 'El precio de la historia' lamenta su pérdida. Será recordado como el mejor padre, abuelo y bisabuelo que podrías tener; por su familia y fans como el a veces gruñón (siempre amoroso, no obstante), a veces hilarante y voz de la razón absoluta en el programa de televisión de History 'El precio de la historia'", añadieron.