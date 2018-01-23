Lista completa de nominados a la 90 entrega de los premios Óscar

LOS ÁNGELES, California(AP )

Lista de nominados a la 90 entrega anual de los Premios de la Academia, según se anunció el martes. Los Premios de la Academia se entregarán el domingo 4 de marzo en el Teatro Dolby en Los Ángeles.



Mejor película: “Call Me By Your Name”, “Darkest Hour”, “Dunkirk”, “Get Out”, Lady Bird”, “Phantom Thread”, “The Post”, “The Shape of Water”, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”.



Dirección: “Dunkirk”, Christopher Nolan; “Get Out”, Jordan Peele; “Lady Bird”, Greta Gerwig; “Phantom Thread”, Paul Thomas Anderson; “The Shape of Water”, Guillermo del Toro.



Actor: Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”; Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”; Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”; Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”; Denzel Wasington “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”



Actriz: Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”; Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”; Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”; Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”; Meryl Streep, “The Post”.



Actor de reparto: Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”; Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”; Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”; Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”; Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”.



Actriz de reparto: Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”; Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”; Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”; Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”; Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”.



Película en lengua extranjera: “Una mujer fantástica” (Chile), “El insulto” (Líbano), “Sin amor” (Rusia), "La herida" (Suráfrica), “The Square” (Suecia).

Guion adaptado: “Call Me By Your Name”, “The Disaster Artist”, “Logan”, “Molly’s Game”, Mudbound”.



Guion original: “The Big Sick”, “Get Out”, “Lady Bird”, “The Shape of Water”, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”.



Cinta animada: “The Boss Baby”, “The Breadwinner”, “Coco”, “Ferdinand”, “Loving Vincent”.



Corto animado: “Dear Basketball”, “Garden Party Lou”, “Negative Space”, “Revolting Rhymes”.



Diseño de producción: “Beauty and the Beast”, “Blade Runner 2049”, “Darkest Hour”, “Dunkirk”, “The Shape of Water”.



Cinematografía: “Blade Runner 2049”, “Darkest Hour”, “Dunkirk”, “Mudbound”, “The Shape of Water”.



Mezcla de sonido: “Baby Driver”, “Blade Runner 2049”, “Dunkirk”, “The Shape of Water”, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”.



Edición de sonido: “Baby Driver”, “Blade Runner 2049”, “Dunkirk”, “The Shape of Water”, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”.



Música original: “Dunkirk”, “Phantom Thread”, “The Shape of Water”, “Star Wars”, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”.



Canción original: “Mighty River”, de “Mudbound”; “Mystery of Love”, de “Call Me By Your Name”; “Remember Me”, de “Coco”; “Stand Up for Something”, de “Marshall”; “This Is Me”, de “The Greatest Showman”.



Diseño de vestuario: “Beauty and the Beast”, “Darkest Hour”, “Phantom Thread”, “The Shape of Water”, “Victoria & Abdul”.



Documental (largometraje): "Abacus: Small Enough to Jail", “Faces Places”, “Icarus”, "Last Men in Aleppo", “Strong Island”.



Documental (cortometraje): “Edith+Eddie”, “Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405”, “Heroin(e)”, “Kayayo: The Living Shopping Baskets”, “Knife Skills”, “Traffic Stop”.



Edición: “Baby Driver”, “Dunkirk”, “I, Tonya”, “The Shape of Water”, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”.



Maquillaje y peinado: “Darkest Hour”, “Victoria & Abdul”, “Wonder”.



Cortometraje: “DeKalb Elementary”, “The Eleven O’Clock”, “My Nephew Emmett”, “The Silent Child”, “Watu Wote / All of Us”.



Efectos visuales: “Blade Runner 2049”, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”, “Kong: Skull Island”, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”, “War for the Planet of the Apes”.