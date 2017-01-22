Madonna aclara su discurso contra Donald Trump

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO(SUN)

La cantante estadounidense Madonna usó su cuenta en Instagram para explicar el discurso contra Donald Trump que pronunció ayer en Washington D.C., como parte de la Marcha de Mujeres.En algunas partes de su discurso, “La Reina del Pop” dijo varias groserías y también mencionó que había pensado en volar la Casa Blanca, lo que le generó críticas.Comentó que la experiencia de ayer fue hermosa e increíble. “Como sea quiero aclarar algunas cosas importantes”, escribió.Indicó que ella no apoya la violencia y que algunas partes de su discurso fueron sacadas de contexto.“Mi discurso empezó con 'quiero empezar una revolución de amor' y entonces tomé esta oportunidad para alentar a las mujeres y toda la gente marginada a no caer en la desesperación sino unirse e iniciar un punto de unidad y crear un cambio positivo en el mundo.“Hablé en metáfora y compartí dos maneras de ver las cosas: una era tener esperanza y otra era sentir rabia e indignación, lo que personalmente sentí. Como sea, sé que actuar desde la ira no resuelve nada y la única manera de cambiar las cosas para mejorar es hacerlo con amor. Realmente fue un honor ser parte de una audiencia que cantaba 'elegimos el amor'”, finalizó la cantante.