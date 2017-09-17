¿Quién ganará el Emmy este año?

Los ganadores de los premios Emmy se conocerán el domingo por la noche en una ceremonia que será televisada en vivo desde el Staples Center en Los Ángeles.
Mientras tanto, estas son los nominados para las categorías principales.
Mejor serie dramática
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Mejor comedia
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Mejor miniserie
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud
Genius
The Night Of
Mejor actor protagonista de drama
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Mejor actriz protagonista de drama
Viola Davis (Cómo defender a un asesino)
Claire Foy (The Crow)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Mejor actor de reparto de drama
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
John Lithgow (The Crown)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Mejor actriz de reparto de drama
Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)
Mejor actor protagonista de comedia
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Aziz Ansari (Master of None)
Zach Galifianakis (Basket)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)
Mejor actriz protagonista de comedia
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)
Alison Janney (Mom)
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Tracee E. Ross (Black-ish)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
Mejor actor de reparto de comedia
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Matt Walsh (Veep)
Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia
Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Kathryn Hahn (Transparent)
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Judith Light (Transparent)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Mejor película para tv
Black Mirror
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
