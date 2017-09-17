¿Quién ganará el Emmy este año?

(AP )

Los ganadores de los premios Emmy se conocerán el domingo por la noche en una ceremonia que será televisada en vivo desde el Staples Center en Los Ángeles.



Mientras tanto, estas son los nominados para las categorías principales.



Mejor serie dramática

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld



Mejor comedia

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep



Mejor miniserie

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud

Genius

The Night Of



Mejor actor protagonista de drama

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)



Mejor actriz protagonista de drama

Viola Davis (Cómo defender a un asesino)

Claire Foy (The Crow)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)



Mejor actor de reparto de drama

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

John Lithgow (The Crown)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)



Mejor actriz de reparto de drama

Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)



Mejor actor protagonista de comedia

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Zach Galifianakis (Basket)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)



Mejor actriz protagonista de comedia

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)

Alison Janney (Mom)

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Tracee E. Ross (Black-ish)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)



Mejor actor de reparto de comedia

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Ty Burrell (Modern Family)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Matt Walsh (Veep)



Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia

Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Kathryn Hahn (Transparent)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Judith Light (Transparent)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)



Mejor película para tv

Black Mirror

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

Sherlock: The Lying Detective