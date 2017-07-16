Ir Arriba
Los 9 más sexys de Game of Thrones

Entretenimiento

Foto: SUN
Por: |
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO(SUN)
A pocas horas del regreso de Game of Thrones a la pantalla con su séptima temporada inspirada en la obra de George R. R. Martin enlistamos a los nueve actores más atractivos de la serie.

1. Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo)




2. Kit Harington (Jon Snow)

#kitharington for Men's health US by Chris Floyd Credits: @wildling4kitharington . #jonsnow #gameofthrones

Una publicación compartida de Kit Harington (@kitharingtonn) el




3. Richard Madden (Robb Stark)

Where is this runners high they talk of? #Sunday10k #RunningNotRaving ??????

Una publicación compartida de Richard Madden (@maddenrichard) el




4. Pedro Pascal (Oberyn Martell)

Surreal moment in the @nytimes Thank you @jkoblin for pulling me out from in front of that double decker. Photo credit: @laurajanecoulson

Una publicación compartida de Pedro Pascal (@pascalispunk) el




5. Iwan Rheon (Ramsay Bolton)

Meet Hamish....

Una publicación compartida de Iwan Rheon (@_iwanrheon) el




6. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister)

@paulhughesmma look what I just found. Thanks :-)

Una publicación compartida de Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (@nikolajwilliamcw) el




7. Michiel Huisman (Daario Naharis)

D I P S Wesley getting me ready for ?? Red Sea Diving Resort @wesley_calisthenics_amsterdam

Una publicación compartida de Michiel Huisman (@michielhuisman) el




8. Gethin Anthony (Renly Baratheon)




9. Dean-Charles Chapman (Tommen Baratheon)


TÓPICOS: GAME OF THRONES

