Famosos lamentan la muerte de Dolores O'Riordan, de Cranberries

La repentina muerte de la cantante irlandesa Dolores O'Riordan, vocalista de Cranberries, impactó en el mundo de la música y algunas celebridades usaron su cuenta de Twitter para expresar su pesar.
El comediante británico James Corden fue uno de los primeros en lamentar la noticia.
También Duran Duran expresó su pesar
I once met Delores O’Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she’s passed away today x— James Corden (@JKCorden) 15 de enero de 2018
We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time. https://t.co/6p20QD2Ii5 pic.twitter.com/vXscj0VGHS— Duran Duran (@duranduran) 15 de enero de 2018