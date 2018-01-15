 Famosos lamentan la muerte de Dolores O'Riordan, de Cranberries

Dolores O'Riordan falleció este lunes. Foto: AP
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO(El Universal)
La repentina muerte de la cantante irlandesa Dolores O'Riordan, vocalista de Cranberries, impactó en el mundo de la música y algunas celebridades usaron su cuenta de Twitter para expresar su pesar.

El comediante británico James Corden fue uno de los primeros en lamentar la noticia.




También Duran Duran expresó su pesar


