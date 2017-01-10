LONDRES, Inglaterra(AP )

A continuación la lista de nominados a los premios Bafta del cine británico, que se anunciaron el martes en Londres.



Mejor película: "La La Land", "Arrival", "I, Daniel Blake", "Moonlight", "Manchester by the Sea".



Mejor película británica: "American Honey", "Denial", "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them", "I, Daniel Blake", "Notes on Blindness".



Mejor actriz: Amy Adams, "Arrival"; Emily Blunt, "The Girl on the Train"; Emma Stone, "La La Land"; Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"; Natalie Portman, "Jackie".



Mejor actor: Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"; Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"; Jake Gyllenhaal, "Nocturnal Animals"; Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"; Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic".



Actriz de reparto: Hayley Squires, "I, Daniel Blake"; Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"; Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"; Nicole Kidman, "Lion"; Viola Davis, "Fences".



Actor de reparto: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals"; Dev Patel, "Lion"; Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jenkins"; Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"; Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight".



Director: Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"; Ken Loach, "I, Daniel Blake"; Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"; Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"; Tom Ford, "Nocturnal Animals".



Mejor película en lengua extranjera: "Dheepan", "Julieta", "Mustang", "Son of Saul", "Toni Erdmann".



Documental: "13th", "The Beatles: Eight Days a Week", "The Eagle Huntress", "Notes on Blindness", "Weiner".



Cinta animada: "Finding Dory", "Kubo and the Two Strings", "Moana", "Zootropolis".



Guionista, director o productor británico debutante: Mike Carley y Camille Gatin, "The Girl With All the Gifts"; George Amponsah y Dionne Walker, "The Hard Stop"; Peter Middleton, James Spinney y Jo-Jo Ellison, "Notes on Blindness"; John Donnelly y Ben A. Williams, "The Pass"; Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill y Lucan Toh, "Under the Shadow".



Guion original: "Hell or High Water", "I, Daniel Blake", "La La Land", "Manchester by the Sea", "Moonlight".



Guion adaptado: "Arrival", "Hacksaw Ridge", "Hidden Figures", "Lion", "Nocturnal Animals".



Edición: "Arrival", "Hacksaw Ridge", "La La Land", "Manchester by the Sea", "Nocturnal Animals".



Diseño de producción: "Doctor Strange", "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them", "Hail, Caesar!", "La La Land", "Nocturnal Animals".



Diseño de vestuario: "Allied", "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them", "Florence Foster Jenkins", "Jackie", "La La Land".



Maquillaje y peinado: "Doctor Strange", "Florence Foster Jenkins", "Hacksaw Ridge", "Nocturnal Animals", "Rogue One".



Sonido: "Arrival", "Deepwater Horizon", "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them", "Hacksaw Ridge", "La La Land".



Efectos visuales especiales: "Arrival", "Doctor Strange", "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them", "The Jungle Book", "Rogue One".



Estrella emergente: Anna Taylor-Joy, Laia Costa, Lucas Hedges, Ruth Negga, Tom Holland.

