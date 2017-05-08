Ir Arriba
Jennifer Morrison deja la serie 'Once Upon A Time'

HERMOSILLO, Sonora(GH)
No hay confirmación oficial por parte de ABC sobre el futuro de Once Upon A Time pero a falta de la renovación oficial por una séptima entrega y con los contratos del elenco a punto de expirar, la continuidad de la ficción de cuentos de hadas llevaba varios meses en el aire, pero la reciente confirmación por parte de los 'showrunners' de que el final de la sexta temporada encajará también como final de la serie parecía ser la pista definitiva.

A todo ello se suma una última noveadad, que podría ser la definitiva: La decisión de Jennifer Morrison, protagonista absoluta de la ficción, de no renovar su contrato con la serie.

Así lo ha confirmado ella misma en sus cuentas de Instagram y Twitter:

As I reached the end of my 6 year contract on ONCE UPON A TIME, I was faced with a significant decision. ABC, Eddy Kitsis, and Adam Horowitz very generously invited me to continue as a series regular. After very careful consideration, I have decided that creatively and personally, it is time for me to move on. Emma Swan is one my favorite characters that I have ever played. My 6 years on ONCE UPON A TIME has changed my life in the most beautiful ways. I am absolutely blown away by the passion and commitment of the Oncer fans. I am so honored to have been a central part of such a special show. I will be forever grateful to Adam, Eddy, and ABC for giving me the gift of playing Emma Swan. As I move on to other creative endeavors, I will continue to attend the fan conventions whenever my professional schedule allows. I always look forward meeting the fans. If ABC Network does in fact order a season 7, I have agreed to appear in one episode, and I will most certainly continue to watch ONCE UPON A TIME. The creativity of the show runners has always inspired me, and I cannot wait to see the ways that they continue to develop and reinvent the show. #Onceuponatime #EmmaSwan #UglyDucklings

