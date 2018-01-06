Conoce a los nominados a los premios Globos de Oro

A continuación la lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro, concedidos por los 93 miembros de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA), cuya premiación se llevará a cabo en el próximo domingo en The Beverly Hiltons, en Beverly Hills.
Televisión
Mejor actor de miniserie o cinta para televisión
* Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies"
* Jude Law, “The Young Pope"
* Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks"
* Ewan McGregor, “Fargo"
* Geoffrey Rush, “Genius"
Mejor miniserie o película para televisión
* “Big Little Lies"
* “Fargo"
* “Feud”
* ”The Sinner”
* “Top of the Lake: China Girl”
Mejor serie de televisión, musical o comedia
* “Black-ish"
* “Master of None"
* “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
* “Smilf”
* “Will & Grace"
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para televisión
* Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies"
* Ann Dowd, “Handmaid’s Tale”
* Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us"
* Michelle Pfeiffer, “Wizard of Lies"
* Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”
Mejor actor de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para televisión
* David Harbour, “Stranger Things"
* Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan"
* Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”
* Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies"
* David Thewlis, “Fargo”
Mejor actriz en serie de televisión, musical o comedia
* Pamela Adlon, “Better Things"
* Alison Brie, “Glow”
* Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
* Issa Rae, “Insecure"
* Frankie Saw, “Smilf”
Mejor actor en serie de televisión, musical o comedia
* Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish"
* Aziz Ansari, “Master of None"
* Kevin Bacon, “Dick” * William H. Macy, “Shameless”
* Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace"
Mejor actor en serie de televisión-drama
* Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
* Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us"
* Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor"
* Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul"
* Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan
Mejor actriz en serie de televisión-drama
* Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander"
* Claire Foy, “The Crown"
* Katherine Langford, 13 reasons
* Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid's Tale"
Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión
* Jessica Biel, “The Sinner"
* Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies"
* Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan"
* Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan"
* Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies"
Mejor serie dramática en televisión
* “The Crown"
* “Game of Thrones"
* “The Handmaid's Tale"
* “Stranger Things"
* “This Is Us"
Cine
Mejor banda sonora
* “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Mo.”
* “Dunkirk”
* “The Post”
* “Phantom Thread”
Mejor película en lengua no inglesa
* “A Fantastic Woman"
* “First They Killed My Father"
* "In the Fade"
* “Loveless"
* “The Square"
Mejor película animada
* “The Breadwinner”
* "Boss Baby"
* “Coco"
* “Ferdinand"
* “Loving Vincent"
Mejor guión
* “The Shape of Water”
* “Lady Bird"
* “Molly’s Game”
* “The Post"
* “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Mejor actriz de reparto
* Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound"
* Hong Chau, “Downsizing”
* Allison Janney, “I, Tonya"
* Octavia Spencer, The shape of water”
* Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird"
Mejor actor de reparto
* Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project"
* Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name"
* Chris Plummer, “All the Money in the World”
* Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Mejor actor-Drama
* Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name"
* Tom Hanks, “The Post"
* Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread"
* Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour"
* Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Mejor actriz-Drama
* Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game"
* Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water"
* Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
* Meryl Streep, “The Post"
* Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”
Mejor actriz-Comedia musical
* Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul"
* Helen Mirren, “LeisureSeeker”
* Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya"
* Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird"
* Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes"
Mejor actor-Comedia musical
* Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”
* Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”
* James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”
* Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”
* Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
Mejor director
* Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”
* Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Mo.”
* Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”
* Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World”
* Steven Spielberg, "The Post"
Mejor canción original
* “Home,” “Ferdinand”
* “Mighty River,” “Mudbound”
* “Remember Me” from “Coco”
* “The Star” from “The Star”
* “This is Me,” “The Greatest Showman”
Mejor película-Drama
* “Call Me By Your Name"
* “Dunkirk”
* "The Post"
* “The Shape of Water”
* “Three Billboards”
Mejor película-Comedia musical
* “The Disaster Artist"
* “Get Out"
* "I, Tonya"
* “The Greatest Showman"
* “Lady Bird"
Fuente: Notimex
