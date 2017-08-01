Netflix revela el adelanto de "Mindhunter"

"Mindhunter", la nueva serie original de Netflix, trata acerca de dos agentes del FBI emprenden una siniestra investigación que los hará descubrir crueles respuestas.
Dirigida y producida por David Fincher (Gone Girl, Red Social, Fight Club), la serie será protagonizada por Jonathan Groff y Holt McCallany, y se estrenará el 13 de octubre de este año.
Dirigida y producida por David Fincher (Gone Girl, Red Social, Fight Club), la serie será protagonizada por Jonathan Groff y Holt McCallany, y se estrenará el 13 de octubre de este año.