Este es el reloj de 18 millones de dólares de Floyd Mayweather

(GH)

Floyd Mayweather siempre ha mostrado opulencia, pero esta vez su reloj puede ser el artículo más caro que jamás haya comprado, informa TMZ."Este es mi nuevo reloj, se llama 'The Billionaire Watch'", dijo Floyd. "Si no lo conoces, búscalo en Google como “Billionaire Watch”".El Billionaire Watch, que tiene un costo de 18 millones, es un reloj hecho por el mundialmente famoso Jacob & Co., tiene 239 diamantes baguette corte esmeralda, cada una de hasta 3 quilates.Jacob & Co. describe el reloj como una pieza única que "verdaderamente personifica la pasión de la marca por romper los límites".Mayweather dice que –después de esto- nunca volverá a comprar otra pieza de joyería en su vida.