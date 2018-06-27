Este es el reloj de 18 millones de dólares de Floyd Mayweather

"Este es mi nuevo reloj, se llama 'The Billionaire Watch'", dijo Floyd. "Si no lo conoces, búscalo en Google como “Billionaire Watch”".
Enjoying this beautiful view from my $23,000 a night, 4,000 square foot presidential suite, at the amazing Peninsula Hotel in Hong Kong . People always ask me "Floyd Mayweather, how do you still live such a lavish life without having to fight anymore?" The answer to that is easy, I simply tell them.... I Wasn’t A Fucking Hater!! #hongkong
El Billionaire Watch, que tiene un costo de 18 millones, es un reloj hecho por el mundialmente famoso Jacob & Co., tiene 239 diamantes baguette corte esmeralda, cada una de hasta 3 quilates.
This my new timepiece, it's called "The Billionaire Watch". If you don't know about it, google Billionaire Watch. That's $18 Million on the price tag. I bought this watch from the best jeweler in the world, hands down @tadashi1980. He has better prices than any other jeweler that I’ve ever done business with ever and trust me, I’ve bought jewelry from every jeweler in NYC, Vegas, LA, Detroit, Houston and Miami. From here on out I’m only buying from @tadashi1980 fire your jeweler and hire @tadashi1980 Follow his page now.
Jacob & Co. describe el reloj como una pieza única que "verdaderamente personifica la pasión de la marca por romper los límites".
Mayweather dice que –después de esto- nunca volverá a comprar otra pieza de joyería en su vida.