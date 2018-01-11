NASA publica la foto más impresionante de Júpiter

La impresionante imagen fue tomada el 24 de octubre de 2017, durante el noveno vuelo cercano a Júpiter. Aquella vez la sonda Juno captó espectaculares imágenes de una tormenta del quinto planeta del Sistema Solar.
The Great Red Spot Plunge. Take a simulated flight into, and then out of, Jupiter’s upper atmosphere at the location of the iconic storm in this animation. Data indicate the Great Red Spot is almost one-and-a-half Earths wide, and has roots that penetrate about 200 miles into the atmosphere. Head to the link in our profile to learn more. #NASA #Juno #JunoCam #Jupiter #space #science #astronomy #photography #citizenscience
La nave espacial Juno inició su misión en agosto de 2011 y la concluirá en julio de este año. De acuerdo con la NASA, tiene como objetivo “entender el origen y la evolución de Júpiter”.
Mind-bending, color-enhanced swirls of Jupiter’s turbulent atmosphere can be seen in this Juno spacecraft (@NASAJuno) image of the planet. Juno captured this picture of colorful, textured clouds in Jupiter’s northern hemisphere on Dec. 16, 2017 at a distance of about 8,292 miles above the cloud tops. Citizen scientists Gerald Eichstädt and Seán Doran processed this image using data from the JunoCam imager. All of JunoCam's raw images are available for the public to peruse and process into image products! Just visit www.missionjuno.swri.edu/junocam. Our Juno spacecraft arrived at Jupiter on July 4, 2016 with a goal to understand the origin and evolution of the planet, look for a solid planetary core, map Jupiter’s magnetic field, measure water and ammonia in the atmosphere and observe the planet’s auroras. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstädt/Seán Doran #nasa #space #juno #junocam #spacecraft #jupiter #planet #solarsystem #aurora #clouds #storm #swirls #turbulent #atmosphere #pictureoftheday #beautiful #textured #explore #discover #science #northern #hemisphere
See Jovian clouds in striking shades of blue in this new view taken by NASA’s Juno spacecraft. The Juno spacecraft captured this image when the spacecraft was only 11,747 miles (18,906 kilometers) from the tops of Jupiter’s clouds. The color-enhanced image, which captures a cloud system in Jupiter’s northern hemisphere, was taken on Oct. 24, 2017, at 10:24 a.m. PDT (1:24 p.m. EDT). Image Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstädt/ Seán Doran #NASA #Juno #JunoCam #Jupiter #space #science #astronomy #photography #citizenscience
