 NASA publica la foto más impresionante de Júpiter

(Tomada de la Red)
Tras pasar un año y medio orbitando por Júpiter, la nave espacial Juno, a 13.345 kilómetros por encima de las nubes de dicho planeta, ha finalizado su décimo viaje. Durante ese tiempo, los científicos han podido obtener instantáneas espectaculares.

La impresionante imagen fue tomada el 24 de octubre de 2017, durante el noveno vuelo cercano a Júpiter. Aquella vez la sonda Juno captó espectaculares imágenes de una tormenta del quinto planeta del Sistema Solar.




La nave espacial Juno inició su misión en agosto de 2011 y la concluirá en julio de este año. De acuerdo con la NASA, tiene como objetivo “entender el origen y la evolución de Júpiter”.

Mind-bending, color-enhanced swirls of Jupiter’s turbulent atmosphere can be seen in this Juno spacecraft (@NASAJuno) image of the planet. Juno captured this picture of colorful, textured clouds in Jupiter’s northern hemisphere on Dec. 16, 2017 at a distance of about 8,292 miles above the cloud tops. Citizen scientists Gerald Eichstädt and Seán Doran processed this image using data from the JunoCam imager. All of JunoCam's raw images are available for the public to peruse and process into image products! Just visit www.missionjuno.swri.edu/junocam. Our Juno spacecraft arrived at Jupiter on July 4, 2016 with a goal to understand the origin and evolution of the planet, look for a solid planetary core, map Jupiter’s magnetic field, measure water and ammonia in the atmosphere and observe the planet’s auroras. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstädt/Seán Doran #nasa #space #juno #junocam #spacecraft #jupiter #planet #solarsystem #aurora #clouds #storm #swirls #turbulent #atmosphere #pictureoftheday #beautiful #textured #explore #discover #science #northern #hemisphere

