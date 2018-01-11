NASA publica la foto más impresionante de Júpiter

The Great Red Spot Plunge. Take a simulated flight into, and then out of, Jupiter’s upper atmosphere at the location of the iconic storm in this animation. Data indicate the Great Red Spot is almost one-and-a-half Earths wide, and has roots that penetrate about 200 miles into the atmosphere. Head to the link in our profile to learn more. #NASA #Juno #JunoCam #Jupiter #space #science #astronomy #photography #citizenscience

